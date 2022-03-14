S'pore's new Covid-19 cases continue to fall below 10,000; weekly infection rate lowest since Jan 1

This is the 13th consecutive day the weekly infection rate has dipped below one since March 2, 2022.

The number of daily Covid-19 cases continued to fall below 10,000 for the second time in about a month, with 9,042 total cases reported on Monday (March 14).

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate also remained below one on Monday, dropping to 0.84, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.

This is the lowest since Jan 1 this year, and down from 0.87 on Sunday. The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before. A rate of more than one indicates the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

There were also 1,310 hospitalisations as of noon on Monday. This is down from Sunday's figure of 9,701 infections and 1,348 hospitalisations.

There were eight deaths on Monday, up from six on Sunday.

There were also 37 patients in the intensive care unit, and 171 who needed oxygen supplementation.

Of the local cases, 7,528 were detected through antigen rapid tests (ARTs) and were assessed by a doctor to have mild symptoms and be of low risk.

Another 1,413 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

There were 101 new imported cases, of which 31 were detected through PCR tests and 70 through ARTs.

As at Monday, Singapore has recorded a total of 948,478 Covid-19 cases and 1,153 deaths.

About 95 per cent of the eligible population in Singapore have completed their full vaccination regimen, and 70 per cent of the total population have received their booster shot.