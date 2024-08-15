SQ flights affected as Typhoon Ampil nears Japan

SIA will be contacting affected customers to inform them of the change in flight timings.

Several Singapore Airlines (SIA) flights between Singapore and Tokyo have been affected as Typhoon Ampil’s moves towards Japan.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, SIA said that it would be contacting affected customers to inform them of the change in flight timings.

It did not disclose the number of passengers affected.

Customers can visit SIA’s website for a full list of affected flights, updates and retimings, as well as details on how the airline can assist them.

The affected flights to and from Singapore on Aug 16 as of Aug 15, 3.30pm are as follows:

To/from Tokyo (Narita)

SQ11 - Tokyo (Narita) to Singapore

SQ12 - Singapore to Tokyo (Narita)

To/from Tokyo (Haneda)

SQ632 - Singapore to Tokyo (Haneda)

SQ633 - Tokyo (Haneda) to Singapore

SQ634 - Singapore to Tokyo (Haneda)

SQ635 - Tokyo (Haneda) to Singapore

“As the situation remains fluid, other SIA flights to/from Japan may be affected by Typhoon Ampil,” the airline said on its website.

Customers may visit SIA’s Flight Status page for the latest information on their flights. They are also strongly advised to update their contact details via the Manage Booking function on SIA’s website or subscribe to the mobile notification service to receive updates to their flight status.

For bookings made through travel agents or partner airlines, customers are advised to contact their travel agent or purchasing airline directly for assistance.

“Customers may request to be reaccommodated on alternative flights or seek a full refund for the unused portion of their ticket,” said an SIA spokesperson.

“The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority. SIA will continue to monitor the situation closely and make any adjustments, as necessary.”

The airline also apologised to all customers for the inconvenience caused.

Typhoon Ampil bore down on Tokyo on Aug 15, prompting airlines to cancel hundreds of flights and railways to suspend part of their operations.

Japan Airlines said it planned to cancel 191 domestic and 26 international flights, many of them leaving or arriving at Tokyo’s Haneda airport, on Aug 16.

Another major airline, ANA, announced it would cancel 280 domestic flights that were originally slated for Aug 16, affecting more than 60,000 passengers.

Central Japan Railway said it would cancel all bullet train services between Tokyo and Japan’s industrial heartland of Nagoya on Aug 16.