SQ638 lands at Narita Airport in Tokyo with smoky engine

The plane landed in the morning of Aug 12.PHOTO: NHK NEWS
Shazalina Salim
Assistant Digital Editor
Aug 12, 2024 10:50 am

Singapore Airlines flight SQ638 landed at Tokyo's Narita International Airport in the morning of Aug 12, with smoke billowing from its left engine.

No casualties were reported.

According to Jxpress, the Japanese fire department confirmed that at 6.47am Singapore time, the plane encountered an abnormality when landing on Runway B of the airport. Smoke was seen billowing from the left engine.

Japan Broadcasting Corporation (NHK)'s on-site images showed fire trucks and other emergency vehicles around the plane and Runway B closed.

Asahi Shimbun reported that there were 276 people on board including crew members. When maintenance personnel were inspecting the aircraft, they found tire fragments on the runway, which were speculated to be related to the incident.

Narita Airport Office of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan has issued a statement saying that no one was injured. The closed Runway B was reopened at 8.31am (7.31am Singapore time).

It is reported that the aircraft used for this flight is Boeing 787-10.

