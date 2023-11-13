ST School Pocket Money Fund beneficiaries enjoy day out at Universal Studios Singapore

The upper-primary pupils from various schools got to enjoy the shows and rides at the theme park on Friday.

To mark its 75th anniversary, Tokio Marine Life Insurance Singapore treated 75 beneficiaries of The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) to a day out at Universal Studios Singapore.

The insurer’s chief executive Christopher Teo also presented a cheque for $20,000 to the fund to support its efforts.

The upper primary pupils who got to enjoy the shows and rides at the theme park in Sentosa on Friday were from various schools, including Boon Lay Garden Primary, Riverside Primary and Naval Base Primary.

Started in 2000 as a community project by The Straits Times, STSPMF provides pocket money to children from low-income families to help them through school.

Since its inception, STSPMF has given out about $97 million, helping more than 210,000 children and young people in need.

In 2022, the fund disbursed about $7 million to 10,200 needy students.

“Tokio Marine Life Insurance Singapore is proud to uplift families facing economic challenges and reaffirm its dedication towards promoting positive transformation within the community at large,” said the insurer and the fund in a statement.

Mr Teo said the insurer shared STSPMF’s vision of “providing every child with a promising future and reaching out to every child in need, extending to them the resources they need to do well in school and beyond”.

STSPMF general manager Lau Hui Ling said: “It is heartening that Tokio Marine Life Insurance Singapore is including our less privileged community in the celebration of its important milestone.

“We deeply appreciate its generous gift of the donation and this special day at Universal Studios Singapore for our beneficiaries.”