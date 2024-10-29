StarHub says mobile network restored after hours-long outage

About 80 per cent of the reports were about issues with users' mobile internet.

StarHub customers experienced disruptions to their mobile network on the morning of Oct 29, leaving them unable to access the internet.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, StarHub said that some customers faced a disruption to their mobile internet connectivity during a software upgrade early on Oct 29 morning.

All other StarHub services remained unaffected, it added.

“Our teams responded quickly to resolve the issue, and full service has since been restored. We appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding and apologise for any inconvenience caused,” said a StarHub spokesperson.

StarHub customers started reporting issues from 2am according to the Downdetector website, which tracks outages. The site registered 1,007 reports as at 7.36am.

More than 80 per cent of the reports were about mobile internet access, while the remainder were over mobile phone network issues or the lack of signal.

Downdetector also listed outage reports on a separate “StarHub Singapore” page, which peaked with 1,921 reports of disruptions at 7.06am.

Some customers left messages expressing their frustrations on StarHub’s Facebook page, leaving complaints on the company’s latest post, which was put up before the reported disruption.

In a reply to one of the complaints, StarHub advised customers in a Facebook comment around 9.45am to reconnect to the internet by enabling and then disabling airplane mode on their device.

By 11am, reports on the StarHub page on Downdetector had dipped to about 100, while there were about 200 reports on the StarHub Singapore page.

The last StarHub outage was on the evening of Aug 20, when users in many areas across Singapore were unable to access their broadband and TV services for a few hours.