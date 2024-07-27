StarHub adds FA Cup to its football offerings for the new season

StarHub customers can now watch matches from the Champions League, Europa League, the German Bundesliga, La Liga and Seria A on the same platform.

Football fans in Singapore will be able to make StarHub TV+ their one-stop platform for their football fix in the 2024-25 season following the telco’s announcement on July 26 that it has secured rights to broadcast the FA Cup.

Broadcast rights for the English Premier League (EPL) returned to StarHub in 2022, when the company inked an exclusive six-year partnership with the league. Singtel TV was previously the official broadcaster here for 12 seasons.

The FA Cup, established in 1871 and is the oldest football competition in the world, was also previously available on Singtel TV’s Mio Sports channel.

In May, Manchester United who were huge underdogs, after an eighth-placed finish in the EPL, upset Manchester City 2-1 to win the FA Cup and denied their rivals from becoming the first English club to win the double in successive seasons.

StarHub said in a media statement that the FA Cup will be live on Hub Sports 2 (Ch202) and that existing Sports+ customers will be able to enjoy the competition at no additional costs.

With its latest addition, StarHub customers can now watch matches from the Champions League, Europa League, the German Bundesliga, La Liga and Seria A on the same platform.

StarHub’s chief of consumer business group Johan Buse said: “The addition of the Emirates FA Cup to StarHub TV+ solidifies our position as the market leader in sports home entertainment, ensuring customers have access to a diverse range of top-tier sports action. At StarHub, we are committed to expanding our sports offerings and enhancing the viewing experience for our customers. With the broadcasting rights to premier sports events like the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, and now the Emirates FA Cup, we are proud to deliver a rich array of premium entertainment content.”

The English football season will kick off on Aug 10 with the traditional Community Shield match between the FA Cup holders United and EPL champions City, which will also be on StarHub TV+.

The new EPL season kicks off on Aug 16 with United hosting Fulham.

Aligned with StarHub’s “Football For All” initiative to make football more accessible in Singapore, StarHub added in a media statement that it will continue to host complimentary live screenings of selected EPL matches at various locations for the upcoming season and remains dedicated to expanding these live screenings throughout the upcoming season.

StarHub will also continue to collaborate with partners to bring exciting football events to Singapore, enhancing the local sports scene.

For more information on StarHub’s Sports+ Pass, Premier+ pass, UltraSports bundle and any other offerings, please visit starhub.com/football-for-all