Strong military, national service the price Singapore pays for peace: Dr Ng Eng Hen

National servicemen and invited guests reciting the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) pledge at an SAF rededication ceremony on June 30.

Peace comes with a price, and Singapore has shown it is willing to pay it when it created a strong military to ensure its economic future and security, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on Friday.

Speaking ahead of Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Day on Saturday, Dr Ng said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and tense relations between the United States and China have shown that stability is not a given.

Events of the last few years would have disabused those who thought that peace could be secured by being gentle and friendly to one’s neighbours and potential aggressors, he added.

“I hope that the events lately would have knocked some sense into people who believe this... because peace is not a gift, and it is never a given,” he said. “Peace must be purchased with a price.”

Singapore’s founding generation understood this price that needed to be paid and declared it to the world when it established the SAF and national service (NS) for every able-bodied male Singaporean, Dr Ng added.

Speaking at an SAF rededication ceremony at the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCCI) Building, Dr Ng said countries that thought NS could be reduced or scrapped – including the Baltic states – have realised it was a mistake.

When they saw Russian aggression and wanted to reintroduce or lengthen NS, they found that it was no longer possible, he added.

Founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew knew that without a strong SAF, Singapore had no economic future and no security – a point he once made at an SAF function.

Dr Ng said: “This was (his) conviction when the SAF was formed, which still rings true today, and I think for future generations.”

The SAF has transformed itself over the years to remain relevant and effective, such as by upgrading its equipment, facilities and platforms, noted Dr Ng.

He spoke of the creation of the Digital and Intelligence Service – the SAF’s fourth service after the army, navy and air force – in 2022, and the upcoming Safti City, a state-of-the-art military facility that will make training more realistic for army soldiers, as examples of how SAF is staying up-to-date.

But all that is “mere steel and concrete” without the fighting spirit and commitment of SAF soldiers to keep Singapore safe, he stressed.

He said: To deter aggression, to deal with present and new threats, we will always need a strong SAF.”

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen (fourth from right) joining national servicemen and invited guests in singing the national anthem at the SAF rededication ceremony. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO Besides the ceremony at SCCCI, there were three other rededication ceremonies held concurrently at other locations, which involved the participation of over 350 operationally ready national servicemen from 228 companies. Held each year since 1987, the ceremonies are an occasion for NSmen and their employers to reaffirm their commitment to Singapore’s defence.

On Friday, SCCCI president Kho Choon Keng said the business chamber has always promoted close cooperation between the business community and the SAF as it firmly believes that having a home begins with having a safe and stable country.

This is the eighth time that the SCCCI has organised the rededication ceremony, as a way to commend and affirm companies that support their NSmen employees to attend in-camp training.

Mr Kho said: “Our small, daily efforts contribute to Singapore’s national security.”

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen touring the SCCCI Chinese Business Culture Hub after the SAF rededication ceremony. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, who officiated at the rededication ceremony at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, thanked the SAF for being an “indispensable force” during the Covid-19 pandemic. Mr Ong said the SAF was critical in planning and executing operations such as logistics support, contact tracing, foreign workers’ dormitory management, home recovery programme and the national vaccination programme.

Yet, it did not feel like an external force had to come to help because Singaporeans, in particular NSmen, are familiar with and are part of the SAF, he said.

“That is the powerful idea behind Singapore’s nation-building effort. Every one of us plays a part, through NS or otherwise, to build up that strong, capable final line of defence to protect our independence, freedom and sovereignty.

“We are responsible for our own defence, and that will and conviction come from the heart,” said Mr Ong.