Teen arrested after evading roadblock, ditching motorbike in Lavender
A man was arrested late on Jan 3 after a brief pursuit near a traffic police roadblock in the Lavender area, with a police officer sustaining minor injuries.
In a media reply, the police said officers were conducting the roadblock in Lavender Street at 11.25pm when they spotted the 19-year-old man abandoning his motorcycle and fleeing on foot.
“Traffic police officers gave chase and detained him after a short chase,” said the police, adding that one officer was taken conscious to the hospital after getting injured in the pursuit.
The man was arrested for traffic-related offences, including evasion of roadblock, and suspected drug-related offences.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force took both the man and the police officer to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.
The police said the suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau. Investigations are ongoing.
