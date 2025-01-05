Teen arrested after evading roadblock, ditching motorbike in Lavender

The man was arrested for traffic-related offences, including evasion of roadblock, and suspected drug-related offences.

A man was arrested late on Jan 3 after a brief pursuit near a traffic police roadblock in the Lavender area, with a police officer sustaining minor injuries.

In a media reply, the police said officers were conducting the roadblock in Lavender Street at 11.25pm when they spotted the 19-year-old man abandoning his motorcycle and fleeing on foot.

“Traffic police officers gave chase and detained him after a short chase,” said the police, adding that one officer was taken conscious to the hospital after getting injured in the pursuit.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force took both the man and the police officer to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The police said the suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau. Investigations are ongoing.