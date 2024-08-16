Supermoon will light up the skies on Aug 19

A supermoon occurs when the moon’s orbit is closest to Earth, making it appear larger and brighter.

Get ready for a celestial treat on Aug 19, when the night sky will be illuminated by the spectacular sturgeon moon.

This isn’t just any full moon – it’s a supermoon and a rare seasonal blue moon all in one, promising a mesmerising display for skygazers.

According to the Science Centre Observatory, the sturgeon moon, named by the Native Americans after the large sturgeon fish, will be visible from approximately 7pm Singapore time, reaching its highest point around 1am on Aug 20.

The moon will be about 360,000km from Earth, appearing 6 to 7 per cent larger and brighter than usual.

A blue moon refers to the third full moon in a season that has four full moons. Despite its name, the moon will not appear blue unless specific atmospheric conditions are present.

The best places to view the sturgeon moon in Singapore include open public areas like the Marina Barrage, East Coast Park, and the Southern Ridges. These locations offer unobstructed and potentially elevated views of the night sky, said the Science Centre Observatory.

No special equipment is needed to view the supermoon, although atmospheric conditions and specific locations can affect its visibility.

There will be three more supermoons on Sept 18, Oct 17, and Nov 15, provided the skies are clear. They will be visible at distances ranging from 357,000 to 361,000km from Earth.

For those planning to catch the sturgeon moon, it is advisable to find a comfortable outdoor space. This celestial event offers a unique opportunity to appreciate the wonders of the night sky.