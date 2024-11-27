Nov 28 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(1) PRETTY PRECIOUS showed speed before tiring late on her Highveld debut, after a break following her relocation from the Western Cape. She would have tightened up with the benefit of that comeback outing and appeals most of the raced runners.

(10) GIMME A STORM need not be special to make his presence felt on debut. Watch the betting.

(7) INTRO has finished runner-up three times over this distance and should be a factor again if she can confirm the improvement of her last start.

(11) TOUCH OF HEAVEN did not go unnoticed on debut and ought to improve with that experience to count on.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(7) JOOST DROOCHSLOOT was backed on debut when a fast-finishing second over 1,450m. He is open to any amount of improvement on his reappearance after a gelding operation.

(3) DYLAN’S CHAMP has improved in two starts after he was gelded and has race fitness on his side.

(1) GAMER has the experience to acquit himself competitively but is vulnerable to less-exposed rivals like (8) MAJALUN.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(6) KADIZORA finished second in consecutive recent starts off a career-low mark, so would not be winning out of turn. However, she copped a two-point penalty for the latest of those efforts so may need to improve to go one better.

Hard-knockers (3) AVOONTOAST and (4) ROSY LEMON have the form and experience to play leading roles.

(7) TWOSTEP QUEEN has earning potential too.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(1) LAST CAR TO PASS confirmed the promise of her winning introduction by finishing third on handicap debut over 1,600m and gave the impression this extended trip could unlock further improvement.

(3) MARY READ, (6) SNEAK PREVIEW and (10) FREE IN SEATTLE have run well over this trip and their experience will stand them in good stead against the selection from whom they receive weight.

Race 5 (1,400m)

Promising 3yo (1) BUFFALO STORM CODY sets a good standard but achieved his rating over shorter trips. He stretches out to this distance for the first time but is open to improvement and the removal of the blinkers will aid his cause.

Unbeaten (5) COUNT INVICTO also tries the trip but has impressed in winning over 1,200m and should be involved again.

(6) CONFEDERATE boasts solid form credentials and has scope for further progress after a recent gelding procedure.

Maturing last-start maiden winner (10) SUTHERLAND completes the shortlist.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(1) ONE PARTY finished second in her only start over this distance, so will appreciate reverting to this shorter trip.

(3) AUTUMN VAR is closely matched on that form and should pose more of a threat on these revised weight terms.

Class-dropper (5) ROYAL HORIZON is dangerous to discount over this distance, especially off a reduced mark.

(7) BEADED GOWN was backed when finishing second on her Highveld return and needs only to repeat that performance to play a leading role.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(1) NETTLETON is at the top of her game and made light of a six-point penalty to win a similar contest last time. She will be competitive.

(9) LADY OF MEMPHIS gets 13.5kg from that rival which could prove a bridge too far for the in-form top weight.

Speedy (8) EXECUTRIX will enjoy cutting back to 1,000m in her peak outing and has scope for improvement, so she ought to feature prominently.

(3) VIRGINIA BEACH appeals most of the remainder.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(2) COMMANDER OF ALL has acquitted himself well at a slightly higher level recently, so this represents a good opportunity for him to recapture the winning thread, especially off a reduced mark.

(6) PACIFIC is another likely to go well over this shorter trip off a two-point lower mark.

(7) SAMOA and (10) JET CAT are veteran hard-knockers likely to give honest accounts of themselves.