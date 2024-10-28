Fire breaks out at battery recycling plant in Tuas
A fire broke out at a battery recycling plant in Tuas on the evening of Oct 27.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted at about 9.10pm to the fire at 8 Tuas South Lane.
According to Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao, the fire occurred at a warehouse that belongs to e-waste and battery recycling company KGS.
SCDF said black smoke was seen coming from a single-storey building in the premises when firefighters arrived.
They forcefully entered the building to put out the fire with two water jets, SCDF said, adding that the fire involved e-waste stored in an area measuring about 20m by 10m.
There were no reported injuries.
“Preliminary findings indicate that the fire is likely caused by an electrical origin from the e-waste,” SCDF said.
