Fire breaks out at battery recycling plant in Tuas

The fire occurred at a warehouse belonging to e-waste and battery recycling company KGS, according to Lianhe Zaobao. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Christie Chiu for The Straits Times
Oct 28, 2024 06:59 am

A fire broke out at a battery recycling plant in Tuas on the evening of Oct 27.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted at about 9.10pm to the fire at 8 Tuas South Lane.

According to Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao, the fire occurred at a warehouse that belongs to e-waste and battery recycling company KGS.

SCDF said black smoke was seen coming from a single-storey building in the premises when firefighters arrived.

They forcefully entered the building to put out the fire with two water jets, SCDF said, adding that the fire involved e-waste stored in an area measuring about 20m by 10m.

There were no reported injuries.

50 evacuated, one taken to hospital in Woodlands condo fire

“Preliminary findings indicate that the fire is likely caused by an electrical origin from the e-waste,” SCDF said.

