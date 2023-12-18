Swiss expat says she can eat durian ice cream every day

European visitors often marvel at Singapore's culinary offering.

Even stars who have travelled the world talk about the food here.

So it comes as no surprise that Swizz expat Mary Muller said she developed "weird habits" that include eating the quintessentially Singapore chicken rice thrice a week.

But what tops her list of "Singaporean" habit is leaving her belongings unattended because it feels safe.

In the YouTube video she shared on Dec 15, she admits that there are habits she needs to unlearn.

Following her lackadaisical habit that stems from a strong sense of security she gets here, she talks about affairs of the stomach.

Ms Muller shares that she has surprised herself by switching to warm water during meals despite Singapore's hot climate.

She is equally confounded that in Singapore, unlike back in Switzerland, she can eat the same dishes repeatedly – chicken rice three times in a week, fish porridge every other day and Potong ice cream every day.

Her other "weird habits" include carrying an umbrella all the time to counter Singapore's unpredictable weather, the convenience of 24-hour shops and speaking Singlish.

Ms Muller, you put on your slippers for a quick hop to the shop and you eat durian ice cream? You're gone truly local!