Table tennis ‘train-ing’ at Esplanade MRT station

Table tennis enthusiasts can book a free slot online, and play at a table and net donated by STTA in Esplanade MRT station.

Table tennis enthusiasts now have a new venue to go to: Esplanade MRT station.

One table and one net – donated by the Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) – at the concourse area of the station near exits A, B and D, and the passenger service centre can be used by anyone who has made a free booking online.

This is part of the SMRT Communities in Stations programme, which aims to make MRT stations more vibrant, the public transport provider said in a Facebook post on Oct 17.

STTA marketing and communications manager Daniel Tan said: “SMRT reached out to STTA on this initiative, and we felt that it is an initiative that is worth supporting, to bring table tennis to the masses.

“At the same time, we also included stickers with a QR code on the table to introduce the public to our Learn to Play programmes if they are keen.”

An SMRT spokesman, in response to queries, said the initiative is part of a pilot programme to make exercise and healthy living more accessible to commuters working in the city area.

Those interested can book a free slot online, and are reminded to take along their own table tennis bats and balls when they head to the station to play.