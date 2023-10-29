Tamil Murasu newspaper launches free mobile app

The free app is now available for users to download.

Tamil Murasu readers can now look forward to news at their fingertips thanks to a free mobile app launched by Singapore’s only Tamil-language newspaper on Sunday.

Now available for users to download, the application was launched by Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam at an event attended by about 400 people in Campbell Lane, outside the Indian Heritage Centre in Little India.

Speaking at the event, Mr Shanmugam described Tamil Murasu as the lifeblood and the pride of Singapore’s Tamil community.

He also highlighted the publication’s pivotal role during Covid-19 as a credible news source, conveying reliable and accurate information to all segments of Indian society, including migrant workers.

“Without confusing the readers or carrying fake news, Tamil Murasu worked in conjunction with the Government to deliver necessary information to the Indian community.

“Initiatives like its one-minute news videos make news accessible for all by breaking down complex policy announcements,” Mr Shanmugam said.

He added that amid Singapore’s multi-ethnic landscape, Tamil Murasu has fostered a unique Tamil identity rooted in culture and heritage.

Tamil Murasu’s new app offers readers greater convenience and access to information, and will deliver all things Tamil-related to the community.

SPH Media chief executive Teo Lay Lim noted that Tamil Murasu’s efforts go beyond news, and connect communities in Singapore.

The app “marks a new chapter for Tamil Murasu and we will continue to strive to bring the best experiences to our audiences”, she said.

Mr Rajendran Jawharilal, Tamil Murasu’s editor, said the app will allow readers to stay connected with the latest happenings in the community, and he encouraged young people to download it.

Tamil Murasu news editor Irshath Mohamed said it was poignant that the publication’s latest milestone was marked in the vicinity of Little India where it was first published 88 years ago in 1935.

The newspaper, headed by the late Mr G. Sarangapany in its inception, was essential to nation-building, he added.

Sunday’s launch event featured acts by local composer and rapper Yung Raja and local traditional band Damaru Singapore.

Damaru Singapore performing at the launch ceremony of the Tamil Murasu app outside the Indian Heritage Centre on Oct 29. PHOTO: TAMIL MURASU Several Tamil Murasu readers who attended the launch said they appreciated the variety of features in the app.



Users can seamlessly navigate through different news categories, including local news, world news, India news, sports, entertainment and more.

Singapore Indian Development Association chief executive Anbarasu Rajendran commended Tamil Murasu’s continued efforts to strengthen its relationship with its audience.

“It is my hope for Tamil Murasu to garner more youth support through the bite-sized and appealing packaging of news through its app.

“Tamil youth, who are very much interested in all things Tamil, now have another promising channel to turn to,” he said.

Software engineer G. Keerthana, 30, said the multimedia platform is highly engaging with its video content.

“The one-minute news videos and short reads published daily are informative and convenient for someone like me, who is always on the go and can read news only while commuting,” she added.

Along with videos, users can access Tamil Murasu’s original podcasts on community issues and trends, as well as specially curated photo galleries.

Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam speaking at the launch ceremony on Oct 29. PHOTO: TAMIL MURASU The app’s Discover page is particularly appealing to young people like student Keerthana Parthiban, 12, who consumes news only digitally.

She said she looks forward to keeping up to date with the app’s calendar of events that connects readers to upcoming cultural and community happenings.

For undergraduate N. J. Pravin, 21, the ability to book movie tickets is of particular interest.

The first-year sociology student at Nanyang Technological University said: “Tamil Murasu’s content is much more diverse than just hard, dry news.

“I have seen food and entertainment reviews on its social media platform.”

The bilingual nature of the app also eliminates barriers to those who are less fluent in the language, according to Temasek Polytechnic student Swatika, 22.

“Since we can even hear the news being read out loud in Tamil on the app with the text-to-speech function, some of my friends may feel more encouraged to consume Tamil news,” she said.

Readers can download the app via the following links:

App store: https://apps.apple.com/sg/app/tamil-murasu/id6447955016

Google Play store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sph.tmandroid