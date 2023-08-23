Tan Kin Lian takes down smear campaign allegations

Presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian speaking to the media before his visit to the ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre on Aug 23.

Presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian on Wednesday withdrew assertions that he was the target of a smear campaign that drew attention to some of his past social media activities, but declined to discuss the issue.

Mr Tan, 75, had published a statement on his website and on Facebook on Tuesday morning that said criticism that he had objectified women in some Facebook posts was a concerted effort by an attack group “from a political party that is now backing my strongest opponent”.

The statement was later amended to remove this allegation, as well as another point that Mr Tan would consider his “top opponent... unfit to be the president of Singapore” if the opponent was involved in the smear campaign. Mr Tan did not say who he was referring to.

On Wednesday morning, the statement could no longer be found on Mr Tan’s website.

Also not found were Facebook posts he had made on Tuesday that said he rejected “allegations and insinuations” made by the Association of Women for Action and Research (Aware) and that the gender advocacy group had “lost the respect of many people, including me, for being involved in gutter politics”.

Aware had questioned whether the issuance of a certificate of eligibility for him to contest the election was tacit approval of behaviour that objectifies women.

During his walkabout at the ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre on Wednesday, Mr Tan was asked about the deleted posts, but he declined to address the issue.

Instead, he spoke on what he believed was the soft power of the president’s office, drawing similarities with monarchies in other countries.

In countries with a king, queen, or sultan, the monarch’s role would be to convey “the feelings and aspirations” of the masses to the prime minister, he said.

He said that in Singapore, the president is elected by popular mandate “but after being elected he has to do the duty similar to, I think, a monarch”.

He added: “I may not be the monarch, but if I’m elected by 1 million people, (the) majority in this election, I will play that role, and that’s the role of a monarch.”

The former NTUC Income chief executive also addressed comments by “a law professor from a university” that he was pursuing an office that does not exist.

While Mr Tan did not say who he was referring to, Singapore Management University law don Eugene Tan had earlier told The Straits Times that voters must be clear that they are voting for a candidate whose campaign reflects faithfully the presidency’s roles and powers, and not “for an office that does not exist under the Constitution”.

Mr Tan said he is clear that he is running for the office of the president; that the Presidential Elections Committee (PEC) had issued him a certificate of eligibility; and that he had submitted a nomination as a candidate for the election and that his nomination was accepted by the returning officer for the election.

“I confirm I am pursuing an office that exists in the Constitution, and possibly the highest office in our land,” said Mr Tan on Wednesday.

He also reiterated that he does not intend to be an adversary to the elected government, and that he hoped to work in collaboration with the Government.

On Monday, following Aware’s statement, the PEC said that the issuance of a certificate allowing Mr Tan to contest the election did not amount to an endorsement of his social media posts.

“Any additional facts regarding a candidate which come to public attention after the candidate’s certificate has been issued, would be for the electorate’s consideration and assessment before casting their votes,” said the committee.