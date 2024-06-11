Teacher allegedly made obscene films, had child abuse materials

A male teacher was charged in a district court on June 10 with possession of child abuse materials, as well as with having thousands of pieces of obscene material in 2023.

Besides the two charges, Eugene Quake, 40, was also charged with making obscene films and failing to provide the police with log-in credentials to an iPhone and a MacBook.

He has been suspended since March 2023, and is no longer teaching in any school, the Ministry of Education told The Straits Times.

A ministry spokesperson added: “(We take) a serious view of staff misconduct and will take disciplinary action against those who fail to adhere to our standards of conduct and discipline, including dismissal from service.”

Quake allegedly made 23 obscene films between June and November 2019 at a unit at Lakeholmz condominium in Corporation Road, near Boon Lay.

He is said to have had 10 pieces of child abuse material and nearly 3,800 pieces of obscene material in his possession in the same unit on March 15, 2023. Court documents did not disclose the types of material these were.

Quake is also accused of failing to provide the police with the log-in credentials to the iPhone and Macbook that day.

He is expected to plead guilty on July 22.

Those convicted of being in possession of child abuse materials can be jailed for up to five years and fined or caned. Those found guilty of being in possession of obscene materials can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $20,000.