Man's death in hornet attack while cycling a misadventure

Mr Ronnie Ang was cycling along the park connector near the Sembawang God of Wealth Temple in Admiralty Street when he was stung by hornets.

Mr Ronnie Ang enjoyed cycling regularly along the Sembawang Park Connector. But the 60-year-old’s leisurely ride on July 4, 2022, was tragically his last after he was attacked by hornets and died in hospital three days later.

State Coroner Adam Nakhoda delivered his findings on Mr Ang’s death on Sept 13, ruling it a tragic misadventure.

At around 11.40am on July 4, 2022, Mr Ang was cycling along the park connector near the Sembawang God of Wealth Temple in Admiralty Street when he encountered a swarm of hornets.

It is believed that the hornet nest, some 12m up in a tree along the path, could have just been attacked by a predator, causing part of it to fall to the ground.

The hornets, which were identified as vespa affinis, or the lesser banded hornet, are not typically known to be aggressive. But because their nest had been disturbed, the swarm could have become defensive and attacked Mr Ang as he rode past.

He was stung multiple times but kept cycling until he managed to get past them. Then he stopped at a nearby block and called his wife. He told her he felt giddy, and his throat was sore after being chased by the swarm.

His wife called an ambulance and also went to look for him.

At around 12.15pm, she found him at the block and saw that he had multiple sting marks on his body when he removed his shirt. She gave him a drink, as he said he was thirsty and his throat hurt.

The paramedics arrived at about 12.20pm and took him to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. He was checked and showed no signs of an allergic reaction but was kept under observation.

The hospital was also told about his existing heart conditions, including a stent that was inserted into an artery in 2014.

A blood test later showed he was suffering from progressive organ failure, and despite measures taken to treat him, there were signs of severe kidney injury.

The coroner noted that there are no antidotes for general insect venom.

Mr Ang was warded in the intensive care unit, where he became drowsy and had to be sedated, intubated and connected to a mechanical ventilator.

In the early hours of July 7, 2022, his condition deteriorated, and he died that day at around 7am.

The coroner said Mr Ang’s underlying heart disease likely contributed to his death and that the medical care given to him was reasonable.

However, he noted that communication with the family could have been better and urged hospitals to have more timely communication with patients’ next of kin, especially in critical events.

Expert reports found that the nest is believed to have been five to eight months old, based on its size, and the coroner said it may not have been spotted previously by pest control workers and National Parks Board staff if it was well camouflaged high up in the tree.

The nest and hornets were found and destroyed after the incident.

Mr Nakhoda said there are no reliable ways to prevent hornets from nesting, and that members of the public should refrain from getting close to hornet nests and call NParks as soon as they can to report the nests.

He also extended his condolences to Mr Ang’s family who were present and were seen tearing up during the hearing.