Teen girl allegedly swipes rare Labubu from Plaza Singapura

According to the video footage, the young woman, wearing a black and white top and jeans, went straight to the shelf where the Labubu figurines were displayed and quickly grabbed an item from the top shelf.

An alleged theft occurred at Plaza Singapura where a young woman stole a soon-to-be-discontinued Labubu figurine from a claw machine shop.

The incident happened on Oct 16 at Clawpitiam, a claw machine shop in Plaza Singapura.

The 43-year-old shop owner discovered a box of Labubu figurines missing from the shelf while taking inventory.

Upon checking the security footage, he saw a young woman, appearing to be in her teens, taking a box of Labubu from the shelf around 1.30pm that afternoon. She walked around the store for a short while and apparently left without paying.

According to the video footage, the young woman, wearing a black and white top and jeans, went straight to the shelf where the Labubu figurines were displayed and quickly grabbed an item from the top shelf.

The shop owner, who declined to be named, told Lianhe Zaobao that he was the only one in the shop at the time, and the stolen item was placed on a shelf at the entrance of the shop, making it very conspicuous.

The owner recalled that after stealing the item, the girl first walked into the shop to check his whereabouts. Seeing that he was not at the counter, she allegedly quickly walked out of the shop with the figurine.

He revealed that the stolen Labubu was a first-generation Macaron box (Labubu Macaron V1). As the second generation is about to be launched, this Labubu is expected to be discontinued soon.

"This model originally cost only over $20, but it is in short supply locally, and the market price has now exceeded $50," he said.

The shop owner said he posted the CCTV footage online in the hope that the girl would return the item voluntarily after seeing it. He is still considering whether to report the theft to the police.

"I think she is still young and should be given a chance to turn over a new leaf, so I still hope that she can return the item as soon as possible, and we will not pursue the matter further."