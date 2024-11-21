Alleged hit-and-run leaves 2 motorcyclists injured on BKE

The accident happened along BKE towards the PIE after the Dairy Farm exit at about 9.45am on Nov 20.

Two men were taken to the hospital after their motorcycles were involved in an alleged hit-and-run accident with another bike on the BKE on the morning of Nov 20, the police said.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were informed of the accident along BKE towards the PIE after the Dairy Farm exit at about 9.45am on the same day.

The two motorists, aged 20 and 23, were conscious when they were taken one to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and the other to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, said the police and SCDF.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Traffic accidents claimed the lives of 136 people in 2023, a 25.9 per cent hike from the 108 deaths in 2022.

In 2023, motorcyclists or pillion riders were involved in more than half of all traffic accidents, and accounted for half of the deaths due to traffic accidents.