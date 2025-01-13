 Jurong resident's green thumb becomes a thorny issue with neighbour, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Jurong resident's green thumb becomes a thorny issue with neighbour

The corridor lined with potted plants.PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Mr Lee said he was pricked by thorns whenever he walked in the corridor.PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Jan 13, 2025 08:50 am

A resident of 417 Jurong West Street 42 has lined her corridor with potted plants and her neighbour complained of getting pricked by thorns when he walked in the narrow corridor.

Car mechanic Lee, 68, complained to Shin Min Daily News about the inconvenience of walking past his neighbour's flat.

He claimed he had tried to raise the issue with the neighbour for more than 10 years now but the situation only worsened as the neighbour kept adding more potted plants to her corridor space.

"The corridor has become very narrow, which is very inconvenient for us," said Mr Lee.

"When my grandson visits, we get worried that he would get pricked."

The neighbour, 71-year-old Wu, said she and Mr Lee had been neighbours for more than 40 years and there were no complaints.

She claimed that she in 2023 found phlegm on one of her plants and later saw Mr Lee spitting. Ms Wu confronted Mr Lee but he apparently took off immediately.

"I believe it was after this incident that he started to get upset," she said.

"He kept complaining about how many potted plants I had. Sometimes he cut my flowers and burned joss paper at the door, causing the ash to float onto my potted plants. I didn't make a fuss."

When asked about Ms Wu's claims, Mr Lee said he was upset seeing the number of potted plants grow in number, so he spat at them and picked the flowers.

