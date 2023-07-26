Tharman launches campaign, cautions against ‘artificial distinctions’ based on past affiliations

Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his wife Jane Yumiko Ittogi, at the launch of his campaign at York Hotel, on July 26, 2023.

Former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam officially launched his campaign for the presidency, themed “Respect for All”, at a press conference on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media at the York Hotel in Orchard, Mr Tharman outlined his vision to be a “president of a new era”, and cautioned against drawing artificial distinctions based on past affiliations.

Citing the example of former President Ong Teng Cheong, he said there is a difference between independence from any past affiliation with a political party, and independence of mind and character.

“I’m advantaged by the...experience of having worked on policies and understood the complexities of running government in Singapore - and the advantage of having been in politics and playing an international role for Singapore.

“It is my advantage, it was (Mr Ong’s) advantage as well,” he said, adding that it would “weaken the system” if everyone was going to have their ability or suitability judged on the basis on whether they had a past or close association with the Government.

“I have no regrets at all of having been in the PAP and serving as a politician for 22 years, both in the Cabinet as well as on the ground. I have... no regrets being part of the team.”

Noting that the other two candidates were worthy candidates, he said: “Let’s not draw these artificial distinctions based on past affiliations. Let’s look at the positive attributes of each candidate...that’s what we should judge them on.”

Asked for his thoughts on a possible scenario where the other two candidates do not qualify and there is a walkover, he said that he hoped that there would at least be one candidate qualifying, if not more - but it is not for him to say who “exactly qualifies”.

“I’ve stepped into this race because I believe very strongly in the need to evolve Singapore’s culture, some of our norms, and the way we go about working with each other so that we remain a shining spot in the world, in the future,” he said, reiterating his belief that the role of President must be above politics.

Mr Tharman, 66, also unveiled his proposer, seconder and eight assenters. All were present at the press conference.

Mr Thomas Chua, president of the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations and former nominated MP, will be his proposer.

Mr Mohammad Alami Musa, former president of Muis and current non-residential ambassador to Algeria, will be the seconder.

Each potential candidate has to find a team of 10, who all have to sign the nomination form which has to be submitted on Nomination Day. The date has not been announced.

On Nomination Day, candidates will also have to submit the certificate of eligibility issued by the Presidential Elections Committee.

In the past, candidates had been informed of the status of their certificate application within a few days of Nomination Day.

Candidates will also have to submit their community certificates and political donation certificate.

On Wednesday, Mr Tharman said that now that he is out of Government, he is still “the same person” with the same integrity and independence of mind who doesn’t have to “change (his) colours like a chameleon” - something which remains critical to the role of President.

He added that the challenges Singapore and the world face today are more fundamental, as “we are in a time of transition”.

All countries will be tested in new ways, with global crises - whether economic, geopolitical, or environmental - breaking out more frequently, he said.

Domestically, Singaporeans are having more diverse views, and the challenge is to avoid becoming a divided society.

“It’s one thing to have different views. It’s another thing to disrespect each other, become more distant from each other,” he said.

“So we must be a democracy with more space...a democracy with a strong centre, which gives Singaporeans confidence in the future.”

Mr Tharman had announced his intentions to run for president in June. He resigned from the People’s Action Party and the Government on July 7.

Two other potential candidates have joined the fray - entrepreneur George Goh and former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song.

Mr Tharman’s eight assenters are:

Mr Hassan Ahmad, special advisor to interfaith non-profit organisation Humanity Matters

Mr Ho Kwon Ping, founder and executive chairman of hospitality group Banyan Tree Group

Ms Kamsinah Sadar, general manager of charity Tasek Jurong

Mr Kim Whye Kee, ceramicist and founder of Qi Pottery and co-founder of Beacon of Life, an initiative to help at-risk youth

Ms Mary Liew, president of the National Trades Union Congress

Mr Lim Siong Guan, former group president of GIC and former head of the civil service

Mr Royston Tan, film director and creative director of the 2023 National Day Parade

Professor Veera Sekaran, professor in practice at the National University of Singapore.

During the press conference, Mr Tharman pointed to his combination of domestic and international experience as his advantages.

He had been in politics for 22 years on the ground, he said, building a “culture of empathy and respect” within the community together with his wife, Jane Ittogi, and creating real initiatives to help people with deep disadvantage.

Hence when speaking of being a unifying figure, this has not been rhetorical or aspirational but from a place of having a real track record and trying to find common ground among people of different political leanings, he said.

(From left) Mr Lim Siong Guan, Mr Thomas Chua, Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his wife Jane Yumiko Ittogi, Mr Mohammad Alami Musa and Mr Ho Kwon Ping. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Mr Lim Siong Guan said that when he was asked to be an assenter, the question in his mind was whether Mr Tharman was prepared to disagree with the Mr Tharman of the past, when he was still serving in the Government

“My conclusion was, he had a steadfastness of character. He had that clarity of thought, a willingness to re-examine proposals and re-examine situations,” said Mr Lim.

“I think these are all elements which made me convinced that yes, here is a man who always wants to do what is good and right for Singapore.”

Mr Ho Kwon Ping said that “independence by itself is overrated”.

“Because if you look at it, independence by itself simply means nobody can tell me what to do, I do what I want to do,” he said, pointing out that it doesn’t mean a person has moral integrity, a sense of purpose, consistent worldview and the proven capability to get things done.

Mr Ho added: “I think it’s so important to have a president who will not be partisan in politics, but can speak to the world on issues that are vital not just to Singapore, but to the whole world - issues of global income inequality, climate change, a collapsing financial system, geopolitical tensions.

“We need a president who can stand above the rest of the crowd in terms of global leaders, make us proud that a small nation can actually be internationally respected.”

Elaborating on the theme of his campaign, Mr Tharman said that there is a “respect deficit” in many parts of the world, and Singapore will not succeed in creating a more inclusive society from the top-down, with policies alone.

Rather, he added, there is a need to deepen the culture of respect in Singapore - whether of the poor who are trying to uplift themselves, those pursuing alternative paths in the arts, or those with different views and political leanings.

“It is not something that can be commanded from the top. It has to be something that has to be supported on the ground,” he said, stressing the need for ground initiatives and mutual help.

“And over time, you slowly build a culture that is different from before - more resilience, more solidarity, more sense of sameness among Singaporeans.”