Third person charged over attack at Bugis hotel

A man, who jumped bail after he was handed drug-related charges in 2022 and had a warrant of arrest issued against him, allegedly took part in a knife attack in the Bugis area on Monday.

Mohammad Ghufran Sinarfadhli, 22, was handed an assault charge on Thursday.

The Singaporean was the second person allegedly linked to the case who had been issued with a warrant of arrest earlier.

An 18-year-old boy, accused of committing assault in 2021, also had a warrant of arrest against him when he allegedly took part in the knife attack on Monday.

On Wednesday, the Indonesian teenager and a Singaporean woman identified as Norliana Hazuliani, 23, were each handed an assault charge.

The teen cannot be named as he was 17 years old when he allegedly committed his earlier offences in July 2021. Those below 18 are protected under the Children and Young Persons Act.

The trio are now accused of using a serrated knife to attack a man at the Rest Bugis Hotel in Jalan Kubor at around 11.30am on Monday.

For using a weapon to assault another person, an offender can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.

If convicted, Norliana cannot be caned as she is a woman.

The cases involving her and the teenager have been adjourned to April 5.

Ghufran’s case will be mentioned again in court on April 6.

On Wednesday, the police said officers were alerted to the case shortly before noon on Monday.

A spokesman added: “Officers (arrived at) the scene and discovered blood stains in a hotel room. A 19-year-old woman was found with lacerations and taken conscious to (a) hospital.

“She was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means with common intention and suspected drug-related offences.”

Officers from the Central Police Division managed to establish the identities of the people involved in the case.

They arrested three men and a second woman within 24 hours of the report being made.

In unrelated cases, Ghufran allegedly failed to turn up for urine tests at Tanglin Police Divisional Headquarters on three occasions in June 2022.