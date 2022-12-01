Thundery showers expected first half December

The total rainfall for the first two weeks of December is forecast to be near average over most parts of Singapore.

It will be wet over the next two weeks, with the weatherman predicting thundery showers and temperatures of around 34 deg Celsius on a few days.

The expected rainfall is courtesy of the prevailing north-east monsoon conditions, which are slated to persist over the next few months, the National Environment Agency’s Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Thursday.

Parts of the island may experience short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers in the afternoon on most days, with the heavy rain occasionally extending into the evening.

The Sumatra squalls will also bring widespread thundery showers, with occasional gusty winds, on some mornings.

This is the result of low-pressure systems developing in the region in the early part of the next fortnight. They are forecast to bring a temporary shift in the winds blowing from the south-west or west over Singapore and the surrounding area.

The total rainfall for the first two weeks of December is forecast to be near average over most parts of Singapore. Climatologically, December is the wettest month of the year.

In the first half of December, the monsoon rain band is forecast to lie close to the equator and bring showers to the surrounding region of Singapore.

During the period, the daily temperature is forecast to range between 24 and 33 deg C on most days, with maximum temperatures of 34 deg C recorded on a few days.

Giving an update of the weather in November, MSS said rainfall was above average for most of Singapore except for the southern part of the island, where rainfall was below-average.

The highest rainfall anomaly of 87 per cent above average was recorded at Yio Chu Kang, while rainfall was lowest at Sentosa at 37 per cent below average.