TikToker says overweight people cannot be trusted

The TikToker's fat-shaming comments have been slammed as problematic.

A content creator and insurance agent has sparked online discourse after posting a controversial video comparing a lean person to an overweight one.

In the video, TikTok user zentayyj said that it is simple "logic" to trust someone lean over someone else who is overweight.

"Why would I trust this person if he cannot take good care of himself?" he says while gesturing to a generic image of an overweight person.

"Of course, I'll trust somebody who can take good care of himself."

While some agreed with what he had to say, his comments rubbed many the wrong way.

Another TikTok user, who goes by that_jacked_guy, made a response video slamming him for fat-shaming.

He said as a former fat person — he lost 36kg in four months — he was once fat-shamed and bullied for how he looked and that TikToker's comments were problematic to those struggling with their weight.

The original video has since been taken down while the response video has raked in over half-a-million views.

The Straits Times reported last year that nearly 60 per cent of Singapore residents aged between 18 and 65 live with an unhealthy weight.

There is largely a misconception that obesity arises solely from poor lifestyle choices.

A study found that two-thirds of those attending an obesity management clinic reported being stigmatised, criticised or abused as a direct result of their weight.

Weight bias adversely impacts physical and mental health, the quality of care received and the take-up of healthcare.

Wellness technology firm Osim also came under fire earlier this year for their slogan that read: "Beat her belly bulge."

Online users slammed the marketing campaign as encouraging domestic violence and promoting fat-shaming.