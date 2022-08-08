 Tutor accuses pupil's dad of owing $195 in tuition fees, makes police report, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Tutor accuses pupil's dad of owing $195 in tuition fees, makes police report

Tutor accuses pupil's dad of owing $195 in tuition fees, makes police report
PHOTO: STOMP
Ong Su Mann
Aug 08, 2022 09:08 pm

A father of a St Joseph's Institution Junior Primary 4 pupil is accused of not paying a private tutor for tuition services.

A Stomper said she is owed $195 in tuition fees and shared screenshots of the WhatsApp chat between the father and her.

In the messages, the father said: "I'll be paying you for the time that you came obviously. Not those times you didn't."

The tutor, who taught Chinese and mathematics, replied: "I'm not keen in arguing with you. Please make the payment before the end of July and may you find a suitable tutor."

On Aug 1, the Stomper messaged the father again: "Please make payment for the lessons in the first three weeks of July which I had come." 

After the father did not reply, the tutor sent a copy of a police report dated Aug 2 with the message: "I've launched a police report. He can choose to continue to ignore or make the payment right now. How embarrassing as he is a fully grown man."

Police looking into tuition centre’s workshop for kids, involving fire experiment in carpark
Singapore

Tuition centre does ‘cannon fire experiment’ in carpark

Related Stories

Registration fee for Mendaki's tuition scheme cut from $210 to $10

Helping pupils connect science lessons with the real world

SPH acquires 75% stake in Han Language Centre

The Stomper later sent a notice of consultation at the Small Claims Tribunal.

When asked by Stomp why the father refused to pay, the tutor said: "Because we ended on an unhappy note where I told the father the student was misbehaving so much. The father thought I should just bear with it. We didn’t agree on that, but we agreed to end my tuition service. And he just didn’t pay for the rest of the sessions which I turned up for."

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed that a report was lodged. 

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Tuitionfathermoneydispute