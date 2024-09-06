Tutor films sister and 9-year-old student in toilet

A man who worked part-time at an education centre and as a home tutor began filming his sister using the toilet in 2011.

The 30-year-old man eventually purchased spy pen cameras to record other victims, including his ex-girlfriend and various students from his workplace.

He even recorded a 10-minute-long video of a nine-year-old student in the toilet of the education centre where he was employed.

He cannot be named due to a gag order to protect his victims.

On Sept 6, the man pleaded guilty to three counts of voyeurism and two charges of possession of voyeuristic material.

Six similar charges will be taken into consideration when the man is sentenced.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chong Yong indicated he would not object to a Mandatory Treatment Order (MTO) report for the man.

The prosecutor said he will be reserving his position on sentencing until the MTO report was made, but indicated this was in no way an expression that the prosecution believed an MTO was appropriate in this case.

District Judge Tan Jen Tse agreed and said: “While I will be calling for the MTO suitability report, the court may not order it, even if he is found suitable. In this case, there are several factors that are serious, such as his long period of offending and the multiple young victims.”

His case will be heard again on Nov 18. He is currently out on a bail of $15,000.

The man was arrested on Aug 31, 2021, after he was caught placing a spy pen camera in the toilet near the kitchen of his student’s grandparent’s home while he was there tutoring.

He admitted to having placed the camera to record the domestic helper, 27, using the toilet.

The prosecutor said the helper went into the toilet to take a shower, but decided to shower with the lights off as she was suspicious of the man.

While showering, she spotted the spy camera and quickly put her clothes back on before retrieving the pen.

After spotting the helper leaving the toilet, the man went back to retrieve his camera but discovered it was missing.

He intercepted the helper and saw her holding the pen, before asking for the device back. She handed the pen to him as she was afraid of him.

She later informed her employers of the incident and a police report was made.

After his arrest, the police escorted the man back to his own residence where they seized two memory cards, two portable hard drives, two laptops, a mobile phone, one spy pen camera, and four disassembled spy pen camera parts.

Forensic analysis of the devices found he had recorded at least 55 images and videos of staff members and students at the education centre.

A further 24 images and recordings of victims below the age of 14 were also found in his possession.

The man admitted to recording a 9-year-old student he taught at the tuition centre where he was employed sometime between April 2020 and August 2021.

He also pleaded guilty to recording his own 27-year-old sister in June 2021. While hanging out with his sister and a mutual friend, the man planted a spy pen camera in the toilet, recording a nearly 9-minute-long video of his sister removing her pants and underwear to urinate.

Beyond that, the prosecution said the man had filmed at various locations including the houses of his relatives, friends and tutees, and bathrooms in shopping centres.

Those found guilty of voyeurism can be jailed for up to two years and caned.