Man jailed 4 months for taking upskirt videos of 18 women

Chong Yong Xuan, 27, pleaded guilty to one charge of voyeurism and admitted to having 27 upskirt video recordings on his mobile phone and two other devices.

A man who recorded upskirt videos of 18 women over a half-year period was sentenced to four months’ jail on Nov 11.

He was arrested in May after he was caught recording an upskirt video of a 35-year-old woman while on an ascending escalator exiting Tai Seng MRT station.

His actions were spotted by a witness who confronted him and stopped him from leaving the area.

When the victim and witness questioned Chong on what he did, he denied recording the upskirt video.

He later admitted to doing so and asked the victim to let him off, but she refused. He was arrested shortly after.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Daniel Ong said that among the 27 upskirt videos found on his devices, 19 were unique while the rest were duplicates.

The videos showed a total of 18 different female victims – the 35-year-old victim and 17 unidentified women.

Chong’s offences took place between Nov 23, 2023, and May 14, with most of the videos recorded in shopping malls, in the vicinity of MRT stations or on MRT trains.

He admitted to recording the voyeuristic videos for his personal viewing and sexual gratification, said DPP Ong.

Seeking four to five months’ jail, the prosecutor said Chong was persistent in his offending and stopped his behaviour only after his actions came to light.

DPP Ong added that there was some degree of premeditation as Chong would seek out victims who were wearing skirts or dresses.

In mitigation, defence lawyer Jared Lee said his client was going through a stressful period in his life when he committed the offences, and asked the judge to exercise leniency in sentencing.

Mr Lee said Chong understood that his actions has brought unnecessary stress to his family and his victims, adding that he was remorseful for what he did.

After sentencing, Chong was given time to speak with his parents, who were present in court.

Those convicted of voyeurism can be jailed for up to two years, fined, caned, or given any combination of such punishments.