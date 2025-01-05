Twice a week, eligible families get to shop for free at this minimart

Happy Mart was set up by the charity Hao Ren Hao Shi, which translates into Good People, Good Deeds from Mandarin.

A unique minimart is located at one of the first HDB blocks to be built in Singapore.

Happy Mart @ Stirling, at Block 49 Stirling Road, is open only two days a week – on Wednesday and Sunday – from 10am to 2pm.

Eligible families shop there for free – using 12 credits that they get a month.

They can get fresh produce, such as fruits, eggs and vegetables, canned food and frozen food, among others.

There are also items such as milk, cake and even roast chicken, and household necessities such as toilet paper, washing detergent and adult diapers.

Most items cost one credit.

Happy Mart was set up by the charity Hao Ren Hao Shi, which means “good people, good deeds” in Mandarin.

It was officially opened on Jan 4 by Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, who is an MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC.

His fellow MP, Mr Eric Chua, who represents the Queenstown ward, was also at the event.

Happy Mart is the charity’s first community mart.

On the selection of food items for beneficiaries, Hao Ren Hao Shi founder Anson Ng said: “We have roast chicken and cake so that if it’s their birthday, they can come take these (cake or roast chicken) to celebrate, even if they live in rental flats.”

The beneficiaries are low-income families referred to the charity by Queenstown Community Centre.

Mr Ng said that 160 residents currently get the free credits to shop at the mart, but the charity hopes to serve between 300 and 500 residents eventually.

Mr Ng, a car dealer, was named The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year in 2022.

The award is given to Singaporeans who have made significant contributions to society.

Hao Ren Hao Shi has been giving free groceries and necessities to low-income Singaporeans since 2017, and currently helps 1,600 families a month in this way, Mr Ng said.

For example, its mobile grocery trucks deliver groceries and necessities to low-income residents in the South West District in a partnership between Hao Ren Hao Shi and the South West Community Development Council.

Madam Krishnavainy Kannoo Sutheyvall, a 77-year-old widow who lives alone in a one-room rental flat in Queenstown, is thankful for the free groceries.

She said there is a large variety of items to choose from, and she likes the cakes and necessities such as toilet paper and cleaning detergent.

The retired customer service officer who has one son said: “Sometimes, I take the roast chicken. It’s like the roast chicken you see (on sale) at FairPrice. I’m retired, so this helps me to save money.”

Mr Yeo Cheng Ghee, a 76-year-old retired welder, likes that he can shop for whatever he wants – for free. He lives with his wife and son, and says the free groceries lighten his financial load.

Mr Chan said, in off-the-cuff remarks, that having volunteers and people who step forward to help others is what makes Singapore great.

He said of Happy Mart: “This is a testimony to the community spirit, the kind of spirit that we have in Singapore. This is also a testimony to the kind of values we want to pass on to the next generation.

“We are proud to be Singaporean because we will help one another, regardless.”