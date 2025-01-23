 Two charged with cheating breast cancer charity out of $170K contract, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Two charged with cheating breast cancer charity out of $170K contract

Two charged with cheating breast cancer charity out of $170K contract
Victor Ho Sheng Liang (left) and Dennis Tan Wei Loon were each handed a cheating charge on Jan 23.ST PHOTOS: KELVIN CHNG
Shaffiq Alkhatib for The Straits Times
Jan 23, 2025 02:46 pm

Two men allegedly worked together to cheat non-profit organisation Breast Cancer Foundation (BCF) by submitting false testimonials linked to an interior design studio called Step Dezign.

BCF, a charity which provides psycho-social support for breast cancer patients and caregivers, was then said to be deceived into awarding Step Dezign a tender worth nearly $170,000.

Victor Ho Sheng Liang, 35, and Dennis Tan Wei Loon, 40, were each handed a cheating charge on Jan 23.

They are accused of committing the offence with two other people – Terry Ang Tian Kiat and Gerald Ang Tian Jun – on or around May 2021.

According to court documents, Terry Ang and Gerald Ang then allegedly submitted to a BCF executive member a false testimonial on a job purportedly done by Step Dezign for two other firms – Helios Distribution and Jarbarlar.

As a result, BCF was later said to be dishonestly induced into awarding Step Dezign the tender.

Dismissing the woman's appeal, the High Court judge noted that the man had made a number of claims to insist the marriage was a sham.
Singapore

'Sham marriage' ruling leaves wife with nothing

Related Stories

Man on trial for raping wife in first case since repeal of marital immunity

Man who ill-treats sons, 2 and 7, gets probation, psychiatric help

Teen buys knife to rob man – as ordered in job offered on Telegram

Court documents did not disclose how Ho, Tan, Terry Ang and Gerald Ang were linked to BCF and the three companies.

The cases involving Tan and Ho will be mentioned again in court on Feb 20.

For each count of cheating, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Singapore courtscrimecheating