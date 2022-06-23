 Two toddlers rescued from fire in Marsiling; 60 residents evacuated, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Two toddlers rescued from fire in Marsiling; 60 residents evacuated

Two toddlers rescued from fire in Marsiling; 60 residents evacuated
Two police officers had rescued the two toddlers before SCDF personnel arrived. PHOTO: SCDF/FACEBOOK
Isabelle Liew
Jun 23, 2022 10:57 am

Two toddlers were rescued from a burning Housing Board flat in Marsiling on Wednesday (June 22) night.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post on Thursday that it was alerted to the fire at Block 218 Marsiling Crescent around 10.40pm.

SCDF said that when firefighters arrived, fire was raging and thick black smoke was emitting from a second-storey unit.

"Firefighters from Woodlands Fire Station donned breathing apparatus sets and extinguished the fire with a water jet," SCDF said in its post.

The fire, which involved contents of a bedroom, caused the entire unit to be affected by heat and smoke damage.

Two police officers had rescued the two toddlers before SCDF arrived. They were found conscious in the living room.

The city's government is requesting an investigation into the accident, which occured on June 21, 2022.
World

Hong Kong fire leaves 20k households without power

Related Stories

Fire rages in Pioneer warehouse, no injuries reported

Two people taken to hospital after fire in Ang Mo Kio flat

Infant taken to hospital, two cats rescued after Jurong East flat catches fire

A member of the public had attempted to force open the door of the affected unit to rescue the toddlers, SCDF added.

"SCDF will be reaching out to the person to commend him for his quick thinking and prompt action in attempting to rescue the toddlers," it said.

The toddlers were taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital by two ambulances.

About 60 residents from neighbouring units were also evacuated as a precautionary measure.

SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.

Block 218 is one of eight blocks in Marsiling Crescent and Marsiling Lane that will be acquired by HDB for the expansion of Woodlands Checkpoint, the authorities announced last month.

 

[Fire @ Block 218 Marsiling Crescent] At approximately 10.40pm yesterday (22 June), SCDF responded to a fire at the...

Posted by Singapore Civil Defence Force on Wednesday, June 22, 2022
More On This Topic
Fire involving waste materials breaks out in Pioneer warehouse; no injuries reported
Two people taken to hospital after fire in Ang Mo Kio flat

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

FIRESSCDFMarsiling-Yew Tee GRC