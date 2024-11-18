UOB credit, debit card services restored after disruption

UOB said in an update at 12.32pm that the affected services had been fully restored, about half an hour after saying that it was progressively reinstating them.

United Overseas Bank (UOB) credit and debit card payment services have been restored, after some customers could not use either for payments on the morning of Nov 18.

In a Facebook post at 10.56am, the bank said it was “experiencing intermittent disruption” to both card payment services. Customers were asked to pay for their transactions via the QR code function in the UOB app.

“ We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we thank our customers for their patience.”

According to outage tracking website Downdetector, reports of outages started climbing from 7.33am, with a peak of 17 reports at 11.18am.