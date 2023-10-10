'Urban explorers' visit vacated HDB block, get spooked after finding tripod isn't where they left it

The question remains: Who moved the tripod stand?

A group of paranormal enthusiasts on TikTok, who call themselves After Midnight, ventured into a vacated block of flats recently to explore and film the surroundings.

Because, you know, why not.

To be fair, an abandoned building will always have an eerie vibe. But the group might have got a tad more than they bargained for when they noticed a tripod stand that they left by the stairs had apparently been moved.

The moment, among other mysterious ones, was documented in two videos while they were exploring Block 26 Sin Ming Industrial Estate Sector A.

Narrating as they explored the empty block of flats, they explained their plans to visit the 12th floor, where apparently there have been reports of… “ a lot of things happening”.

The lifts of the block were still functioning but the units were all locked up.

Then there were bumps in the night that were amplified as the group provided replays of the sounds and their reactions.

Are the flats truly empty? And who moved the damn tripod?