Viral video of crocodile eating dog not taken at Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal

The video shows a crocodile lying still on the beach surrounded by stray dogs before the reptile suddenly chomps on one of the dogs.

You may have seen the video circulating on WhatsApp.

It shows a crocodile lying still on the beach surrounded by stray dogs before the reptile suddenly chomps on one of the dogs and heads into the water.

The video is no Jurassic World: Dominion but was interesting enough to go viral.

Whoever shared the video said it happened at Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal.

Except it did not.

In a Facebook post on Monday (June 13), local wildlife enthusiast Bernard Seah called out the "fake news" and that it was taken at a resort in Sabah, Malaysia.

The video was originally posted by a Facebook user named Mad Ali last Friday (June 11).

Mad Ali said he saw a crocodile being fed a piece of chicken from a kitchen window in a resort in Kinabatangan. The croc did not eat it all and left the remains on the beach before returning to the water to wait.

The village dogs were trying to get to the leftovers when the reptile attacked.

Mr Seah also pointed out that crocodiles are often “opportunistic ambush hunters” and "would strike when the time is right".

He also pointed out that crocodiles are often “opportunistic ambush hunters” and would strike when the time is right.

"Despite this advisory shared... humans are still seen approaching to take photos with mobile phone cameras, even selfies!" he said.

Mr Seah added an NParks advisory on what to do should we encounter a crocodile in Singapore: