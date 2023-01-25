Crocodile carries body of drowned child to rescuers in Indonesia river
The four-year-old boy had been missing for two days near the Jawa Estuary
A giant crocodile was apparently caught on camera in Indonesia carrying the body of a drowned child.
The boy, Muhammad Ziyad Wijaya, had gone missing two days before near the Jawa Estuary in the province of East Kalimantan.
Startling footage from the Mahakam River in Borneo shows the giant reptile swimming through the water carrying the youngster on its back.
The reptile - normally one of nature's most ruthless killers - dropped the body by a boat, where two men are seen pulling the boy's body aboard.
Local media reports there were no bite marks on the body. The reason behind the boy’s drowning was not known.
After the footage gained widespread online attention, many netizens speculated that the crocodile intentionally delivered Muhammad due to compassion and instinct.
Strange but true…— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) January 24, 2023
A huge crocodile appears with the body of a drowned child on its back & hands it over. The family had failed to find it from a the crocodile infested river in Indonesia.
VC:Gulf Today pic.twitter.com/HDSuKezRSh
