Crocodile carries body of drowned child to rescuers in Indonesia river

The four-year-old boy had been missing for two days near the Jawa Estuary

Jan 25, 2023 09:40 pm

A giant crocodile was apparently caught on camera in Indonesia carrying the body of a drowned child.

The boy, Muhammad Ziyad Wijaya, had gone missing two days before near the Jawa Estuary in the province of East Kalimantan. 

Startling footage from the Mahakam River in Borneo shows the giant reptile swimming through the water carrying the youngster on its back.

The reptile - normally one of nature's most ruthless killers - dropped the body by a boat, where two men are seen pulling the boy's body aboard. 

Local media reports there were no bite marks on the body. The reason behind the boy’s drowning was not known.

After the footage gained widespread online attention, many netizens speculated that the crocodile intentionally delivered Muhammad due to compassion and instinct.

