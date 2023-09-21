Who's telling the truth?: Motorcyclist slammed online for cutting queue, but witness says story untrue

A Facebook user has alleged that a motorcyclist cut the queue at Woodlands Checkpoint, and when confronted by the user’s fiancee, the man grabbed her motorcycle keys and tossed them away.

The post by Shahiz Shah, was shared on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Tuesday (Sept 19).

According to Shahiz, his fiancee had been queuing when the motorcyclist tried cutting in front of her.

"When my fiancee didn't let him enter, he snatched her motorbike keys and threw them away," Shahiz wrote, adding that the man "never raised his hand" to indicate he wanted to get into the queue.

Shahiz also added in the comments section of his post: "How would you feel if (the motorcyclist) treated your wife or daughter like this? Is it fair?

In a video shared by Shahiz, the motorcyclist can be seen using his phone to snap a photo of the female motorist behind him, amid incessant honking from others.

It's unclear if either motorbikes are registered in Singapore.

Motorcyclist responds

In the comments section, one user, Kavinesh Raj, who claimed to be the motorcyclist in question, posted a comment saying he overtook the female motorist as her exhaust was “very loud”.

He then alleged that she had hit his bike from behind causing his licence plate to bend and his signal light to break.

Another Facebook user, Kassim Mohd, also chimed in amid the barrage of comments from netizens -- some of them racist -- that chided the motorcyclist.

He said he had witnessed the incident and that the motorcyclist wasn’t wrong, as the woman had turned aggressive when he overtook her, and she rammed his bike from the back, causing damage.

He added that her account of the incident was false, and that CCTV footage would show as such.

Well, as they say: Three sides to every story.