Wild boar that injured woman in Yishun caught after 12 days

The wild boar which knocked a woman unconscious in Yishun has been caught by National Parks Board (NParks) officers in Yishun Park on Sunday (March 20).

In a Facebook post on Monday (March 21), Minister of State of the Ministry of Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said that Yishun Park has been reopened to the public following its capture.

Associate Professor Faishal said: "I am happy to update that Yishun Park has been reopened and residents are able to visit the park again. NParks officers trapped the wild boar on March 20 and are working to remove all the hoardings from the park."

The woman was knocked unconscious by the animal at Block 846 Yishun Street 81 on March 9 at around 6.50pm.

Eyewitnesses told The Straits Times in a separate report that the wild boar, which was "about the size of a dog", hit the glass display of a nearby optical shop after colliding with the woman, and then ran off.

The woman was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital by paramedics.

The wild boar was last seen entering the forest in Yishun Park, which led to the closure of the park.

NParks officers tracked it and put up hoardings in the park to keep the public safe.

Prof Faishal also said that he visited the lady who was knocked unconscious and that she was "recovering well".

He added: "I would like to thank the residents for your understanding during this period, as well as NParks, and the Town Council for their hard work."

ST has approached NParks for comment on the status of the boar.