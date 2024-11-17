Researchers document rare sight of two pangolins fighting

Two male Sunda pangolins were found locked in a tussle at the Central Catchment Nature Reserve on July 17.

Two male Sunda pangolins were found locked in a tussle at the Central Catchment Nature Reserve one afternoon in July, with the smaller of the two having severe injuries that resulted in it having to be put down.

The sighting was an unusual one since pangolins are nocturnal and usually seen alone, except when they are in a mother-offspring pair or during courtship. Pangolins are critically endangered in Singapore.

The last observed incident of aggression between Sunda pangolins was recorded some 20 years ago, happening some time between November 2005 and February 2006.

The pangolins in the latest incident were found in a drain beside the service road of Bukit Kalang Service Reservoir, located within the nature reserve, at about 1pm on July 17, reported Nature in Singapore. The online journal by NUS’ Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum publishes articles on flora and fauna in Singapore.

The sighting was observed by National Parks Board (NParks) staff.

The bigger pangolin – which was almost twice the weight of the other one – was seen curled up around the smaller one, latching onto it with its tail and clawing at its scales.

The smaller pangolin was in a defensive posture, curled up into a ball. When threatened, these creatures often roll into a tight ball and use their tough and overlapping scales to protect themselves.

The bigger pangolin was also seen trying to reach the face of the other pangolin with its front claws and raking its scales.

When rescuers tried to separate them, the bigger pangolin stopped clawing but remained “firmly attached” to the other pangolin, latching onto it with its limbs and tail. When the larger pangolin’s tail was lifted, the smaller pangolin was released, and it unfurled and quickly moved away.

The pangolins were later placed in separate carriers and taken to Mandai Wildlife Group, which operates the four zoological parks in Singapore, for assessment and treatment.

Both pangolins were determined to be males, with the bigger pangolin weighing 8.7kg, and the other, 4.6kg.

The smaller animal was placed under general anaesthesia for examination. Veterinarians at Mandai found it had severe injuries, including extensive scratches, lacerations, abrasions and bruising around its face, neck, legs and abdominal area.

Despite immediate treatment, the smaller pangolin’s condition deteriorated, and it was eventually euthanised on veterinary and welfare grounds, NParks’ group director for conservation Lim Liang Jim and Mandai Wildlife Group’s veterinarian Charlene Yeong told The Straits Times.

Meanwhile, the bigger pangolin had only minor wounds on his forefeet. It responded well to treatment and was released back into the wild by NParks.

NParks and Mandai said that while such interactions are rarely observed, aggression between male pangolins is natural.

“We are not able to conclusively pinpoint the reason behind the interaction, nor draw any conclusions about population density or habitat fragmentation based on this isolated incident,” they said.

They added that this record of aggression between the same species of Sunda pangolins may contribute to any future occurrence or studies of their behaviour.

While the cause of the violence is unknown, the incident shows that pangolins are capable of inflicting serious injuries on their own kind, the report wrote.

Sunda pangolins – which are native to Singapore – are critically endangered, primarily due to habitat loss and illegal trafficking for their scales and meat.

Usually shy and solitary in nature, the Sunda pangolin is nocturnal and heavily relies on its sense of smell to locate ants and termites – its primary diet.

Does anyone know what’s happening here? One pangolin is tightly curled up, and the other is aggressively trying to pry... Posted by Lena Chow on Tuesday, July 16, 2024

The previous incident of pangolin aggression documented in the early 2000s took place on Pulau Tekong, one of Singapore’s offshore islands used by the military.

In that case, a male Sunda pangolin that was being tracked on Pulau Tekong for a study was seen facing a larger pangolin head-on. The smaller of the two was later chased away by the larger one.

Both were observed to display aggressive behaviour towards each other, according to the 2007 study.

Mammal researcher Marcus Chua from the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum said aggression between Sunda pangolins is not common.

Asked about possible reasons for the incident, he said it could have been due to same-sex aggression towards each other.

“Pangolins are closely related to mammals of the order Carnivora, which includes cats and otters, where many species are territorial. It is possible that male pangolins are territorial, too,” said Mr Chua, who added that the smaller pangolin in the latest incident was likely a young adult.

Higher population density could also result in pangolins meeting one another more frequently, he said. He ruled out predation as pangolins eat ants and termites, not their own kind.

“They could have met by chance, or the bigger pangolin could have picked up the scent of the smaller pangolin and then engaged in a tussle that could have been a territorial match or defence,” Mr Chua said.

“We simply don’t have enough knowledge to tell.”

What to do if you see a pangolin