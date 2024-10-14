Woman raises safety concerns over gathering of maids in corridors

The corridor of the former SMRT headquarters would be filled with maids on weekends.

Foreign maids typically hang out with their friends on their day off, usually during the weekends.

From Lucky Plaza to the open spaces near MRT stations, they gather in large groups and catch up over food and drinks.

However, the group gathering in the corridors of the former SMRT headquarters at 251 North Bridge Road has attracted the attention of a woman who used to work in the building.

She told Lianhe Zaobao: "There are so many of them that they completely block the aisle. I'm worried about safety hazards. For example, if there is a fire in the building and these people are sitting at the door, how can the people inside escape?"

"I am all for maids to hang out with friends on their days off, but they must ensure safety and not cause inconvenience to others. Perhaps the authorities can consider allowing maids to gather in appropriate places.”

When the Chinese daily dropped by on a recent weekend, hundreds of maids were seen sitting in the corridors of the building. They sat on plastic mats, chatting, eating and some even taking a nap.

It was observed that the corridors of the building were occupied, depriving passers-by of the sheltered walkways.

The maids said they started gathering there two years ago and promised not to dirty the place.

Myanmarese Vera, 27, said: "There is shelter here and we do not need to pay to stay. My friends and I would bring food and drinks."

A passer-by, 32-year-old Yang, did not mind the situation as it hardly affected anyone else.

"There are a lot of places around the island that are popular with maids, and this might be one of them," he said.

"I think as long as they don't dirty the place, it's fine."

But he admitted that it would be inconvenient for others when it rains and they need to seek shelter in the corridors.