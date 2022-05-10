Woman thanks fellow cyclist 'heroes' for helping her after fall during OCBC Cycle City Ride

It was the first in-person mass cycling event in Singapore in a little over two years.

But for cyclist Elaine Liew, excitement soon turned into pain after she fell at the top of Benjamin Sheares Bridge during the OCBC Cycle City Ride on Sunday (May 8) morning.

Ms Liew, who was among the 2,000 participants, was nonetheless grateful to those who stopped to help her.

She posted in the SG PCN Cyclist Facebook group: "Dear fellow cyclists, I would like to thank the many heroes who came to my aid when I tripped over the drainage cover and fell during the OCBC cycling event.

"Just want to say, you guys are fabulous. Thank you once again."

Explaining how she fell, Ms Liew, who sprained her arm and had abrasions on her face and chin, said on Facebook: "Though my speed was slow, I (was) exhausted after cycling upslope, hence, lost control and got too close to the left where the drainage cover was."

When someone suggested that the event should've been postponed or cancelled after rain had made ground wet and slippery, putting the cyclists at risk, Ms Liew said: "It was my negligence. I should have exercised more care. Despite the incident, the event was fun."

The 19km City Ride route began at Nicoll Highway and went past landmarks such as the Singapore Flyer, Marina Bay Sands and Gardens by the Bay, with the finish line at the Singapore Sports Hub. Some roads were closed for the event.

The first wave of cyclists were flagged off at 5am. Inclement weather caused a 30-minute delay to the second wave, which was scheduled to start at 6.30am. This meant a reduced route of 13km, reported The Straits Times.