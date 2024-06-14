Woman with toddlers hid stolen milk powder under pram

A woman went to a Bukit Batok supermarket with her two toddlers, aged two and three, and stole two cans of milk powder worth nearly $280 in total by hiding the loot under her stroller in June 2023.

On another occasion that month, Lorraine Chan Chu Yi went to a Jurong hypermarket with her husband, Lim Soon Leong, 26, and the pair stole 12 cans of milk powder worth more than $1,565 in total.

Lim sold all 12 cans on online marketplace Carousell for $1,170.

Chan, 26, was fined $3,500 on June 13 after she pleaded guilty to two theft charges.

Lim, who was earlier convicted of several offences including theft, cheating and traffic-related ones, was sentenced to 11 months’ jail in May

He was also disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licence for three years from his release date.

State Prosecuting Officer (SPO) Augustine Arlando told the court that Chan went to the Bukit Batok supermarket with the two toddlers at around 9.40am on June 4, 2023.

They left the premises after she stole two cans of milk powder.

Supermarket staff found out about the missing items during a stock check five days later, and closed-circuit television footage showed Chan committing the offence

A manager at the supermarket lodged a police report on June 12 that year.

Separately, Lim and Chan went to the Jurong hypermarket at around 4.30pm on June 7 the same year.

The couple then retrieved three storage boxes and took 12 cans of milk powder.

The SPO said: “They placed the items in the three storage boxes and proceeded to pick up other items.

“When they went to the self-service payment kiosk of the hypermarket, they scanned and paid for all the items that they had taken, except for the (cans of milk powder) which remained concealed in the three storage boxes.”

The couple left the premises soon after, and the hypermarket staff found that some cans of milk powder were missing during a stock check two days later.

A loss prevention officer alerted the police shortly before 3.30pm that day.

Full restitution had been made even though the 14 cans of milk powder were not recovered.