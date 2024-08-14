Woman who lost limbs to sepsis gets 'new' legs and hands

In end-2023, beautician Lin Ai Ling had her legs and hands amputated because of sepsis.

The 37-year-old in June this year expressed her hope in receiving a functional prosthetic hand as she wanted to rejoin the workforce.

Early this month, her wishes were granted as she received a pair of prosthetic hands from Lions Prostheses Centre.

Its vice-chairman Chia Lai Soon had told Shin Min Daily News that his organisation wanted to donate prosthetic hands to Ms Lin and subsidise the cost for her legs.

Ms Lin, who hails from Ipoh, Malaysia, are still trying to adapt to the prosthetic hands. She can now grip a packet drink with them.

She was all smiles as she tried out her "new" limbs and told the Chinese daily that she could not wait to get her hands but did not expect them to be big and heavy.

"I am still uncomfortable with them," she shared, demonstrating how her hands opened up when she stretched her arms and clenched when pulled back.

"It requires the strength of my back and arm muscles and I don't have much strength yet, so I need to practise. I am looking forward to returning to work after I have mastered these."

Ms Lin can also leave her flat and walk around for up to an hour with her prosthetic legs, which she has had for a couple of months now.

"I cannot walk for too long as I get real tired and would need to then sit on my wheelchair," she said, adding that she has been receiving encouragement from the people around her.

"Neighborhood aunties and brothers would come to show their concern. They would cheer me up and encourage me."