Women accused of organising procession to contest charges

(From left) Siti Amirah Mohamed Asrori, Annamalai Kokila Parvathi and Mossammad Sobikun Nahar were charged over their alleged involvement in organising a procession without a permit on Feb 2, 2024, along the perimeter of the Istana.

Three women who face charges over their alleged involvement in organising a procession without a permit along the perimeter of the Istana have indicated that they will plead not guilty.

In a court hearing on Sept 18, Mossammad Sobikun Nahar, 25, Siti Amirah Mohamed Asrori, 29, and Annamalai Kokila Parvathi, 36, indicated through their lawyer that they intend to contest the charges and claim trial.

They were said to have organised the procession in February to show their support for the Palestinian cause, including soliciting attendance online.

The police said in a statement previously that a group of about 70 people had gathered outside a shopping mall in Orchard Road before walking as a group to the Istana while holding open umbrellas that were painted with a watermelon graphic. The watermelon is a symbol of Palestinian resistance and solidarity.

The group did not have a permit to carry out the procession, added the police.

According to the court system, the prosecution is ready to proceed for trial for the cases of Mossammad and Annamalai.

For Amirah’s case, investigations are pending for an unrelated incident. Details of this incident were not provided.

Annamalai has been charged with one count of abetment of organising a public procession in a prohibited area, while Mossammad and Amirah have each been charged with one count of organising a public procession in a prohibited area.

These are offences under the Public Order Act.

If found guilty, each of the women could face a fine of up to $10,000, or imprisonment for a term of up to six months, or both.

According to court documents, Mossammad and Amirah were said to have organised the procession along the perimeter of the Istana on Feb 2, between 2pm and 3pm, to publicise the Palestinian cause.

Annamalai allegedly conspired with Mossammad, Amirah and a number of other individuals, including Ms Alysha Mohamed Rahmat Shah and Ms Anystasha Mohamed Rahmat Shah, to organise the procession.

The police have issued a 24-month conditional warning against Ms Alysha and Ms Anystasha.