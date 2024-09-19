Singapore rider, 52, dies in accident at Johor Causeway

The accident happened on the Causeway near the Malaysian Customs, immigration and quarantine complex.

A Singaporean motorcyclist died after he was allegedly run over by another motorcyclist on Sept 18, on the Causeway near the Malaysian Customs, immigration and quarantine complex.

In a phone call with The Straits Times, a Malaysian investigating officer confirmed that the incident happened at around 1.40pm, when the 52-year-old was heading towards Johor Bahru.

He allegedly lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a roadside barrier, according to reports by Malaysian media outlets.

Another motorcyclist riding behind him was unable to stop in time, and allegedly ran over the victim.

Johor Bahru (South) police chief assistant commissioner Raub Selamat said the man died at the scene of the accident, according to New Straits Times.

Police investigations are ongoing.