 Singapore rider, 52, dies in accident at Johor Causeway, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Singapore rider, 52, dies in accident at Johor Causeway

Singapore rider, 52, dies in accident at Johor Causeway
The accident happened on the Causeway near the Malaysian Customs, immigration and quarantine complex.PHOTO: FARIZATUL FIRDAUS/FACEBOOK
Sarah Koh for The Straits Times
Sep 19, 2024 05:15 pm

A Singaporean motorcyclist died after he was allegedly run over by another motorcyclist on Sept 18, on the Causeway near the Malaysian Customs, immigration and quarantine complex.

In a phone call with The Straits Times, a Malaysian investigating officer confirmed that the incident happened at around 1.40pm, when the 52-year-old was heading towards Johor Bahru.

He allegedly lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a roadside barrier, according to reports by Malaysian media outlets.

Another motorcyclist riding behind him was unable to stop in time, and allegedly ran over the victim.

Johor Bahru (South) police chief assistant commissioner Raub Selamat said the man died at the scene of the accident, according to New Straits Times.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The mobile interface of the MyBorderPass app which allows for facial recognition and QR code clearance at the Johor land checkpoints.
World

Commuters call for one app to clear Johor-S'pore checkpoints

Related Stories

S’pore drivers can collect VEP tag at Woodlands counter

Suspect in alleged abduction of girl in Johor rearrested

M'sia VEP info centre to open in Woodlands on Aug 19

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

JohorCausewaymotorcycles