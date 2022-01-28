Worker loses leg, but there’s still hope, even as expenses mount

He has borne his pain with fortitude and still manages a cheerful smile.

The 24-year-old Indian worker, who arrived in Singapore in January 2021, saw his dreams dashed less than a year later.

Last month, his leg was crushed in an accident at work, and it had to be amputated to save his life, the migrant worker welfare organisation ItsRainingRaincoats said on Facebook.

The worker, identified only as Vinoth, was helping to unload steel plates from a lorry when one of them fell on him.

A fellow worker had approached ItsRainingRaincoats, which said it has since been helping Vinoth, who speaks little English.

“His parents back in India have difficulty working: his father recently lost a toe due to diabetes and is sick, while his mother performs ad-hoc duties in a paddy field to sustain his family,” the post said.

Any donations collected will go directly to him, it said.

The group said it was aware of a crowdfunding campaign for Vinoth, meant to cover his medical bills.

The Give Asia page said the bills had come to more than $114,000, with another estimated $50,000 needed for his rehabilitation. Donations would go directly to the hospital, it said.

As of Friday (Jan 28) evening, the campaign had raised nearly $109,000.

Vinoth could get compensation of $45,000, subject to approval from the insurance company, but that would take time and would not be enough to cover his expenses.

“The company had done all they could in order to help Vinoth, and they are even considering to help Vinoth with a prosthetic leg, and offer him light duties for his employment so Vinoth can still stay in Singapore to work and provide a better life for his family at home,” the Give Asia page said.

ItsRainingRaincoats said it was glad to hear this, and reported that Vinoth had also been given a wheelchair for now.

The group’s post has been shared more than 150 times, with almost as many comments, in less than three days since it went up on Tuesday.

Those who wish to help can message the group on Facebook.