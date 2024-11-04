Works resume on MRT line viaduct in Jurong West

In a video posted on SG Road Vigilante on Facebook on Oct 3, the metal bar narrowly misses a lorry that is making a turn.

Works have resumed on a viaduct of the upcoming Jurong Region Line (JRL) after a metal bar fell onto a road in Jurong West on the morning of Oct 3.

In response to The Straits Times’ query on Nov 4, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the incident happened at the junction of Jurong West Avenue 2 and Jalan Bahar at 9.30am.

“No works were ongoing at the time of the incident, and there were no injuries or damage to property,” it said, adding that a safety timeout was called at the worksite following the incident.

In a video posted on SG Road Vigilante on Facebook on Oct 3, the metal bar narrowly misses a lorry that is making a turn.

China Railway Construction Corporation is the main contractor of the JRL project.

LTA said investigations revealed that the pre-tensioning bar fell due to “material fatigue”, which happens when materials and structural elements crack after stress is exerted on it.

The pre-tensioning bar is used to strengthen concrete during the construction process.

“Our engineers have checked and verified that the viaduct remains safe,” the authority said, adding that more safety precautions have been put in place to prevent objects from falling down at the worksite.

“We have also worked with the main contractor to conduct thorough inspections of other JRL worksites to prevent reoccurrences of similar incidents.”