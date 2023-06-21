'You are here to extort us': Staff chases customer out of ClearSK clinic

A woman was chased out of an aesthetic clinic by a staff member after she was alleged to have "verbally abused" the clinic's doctors and staff, and "caused a nuisance".

The heated exchange was captured on video and uploaded to the Singapore Incident's Instagram page on Tuesday (June 20).

In the post's caption, the clinic was identified as ClearSK, though it wasn’t stated which outlet the incident took place at.

In the clip, a man in a black shirt is seen saying to the woman: "You get out! You are here to extort us".

"I won't leave, I'm going to stay put," says the woman in Mandarin. "Didn't you already call the police?"

"Can't I stay here? Isn't this a public place?" she continues to ask in Mandarin.

"No, this is our clinic's premise," replies the man, who then informs the other staff members to ensure the customer does not re-enter the clinic.

Responding to the video, ClearSK posted a statement in the comments section, explaining they told the customer to leave immediately as she "verbally abused" the clinic's doctors and staff, and was "causing a nuisance".

The clinic added that a security guard was asked “to guard” the premises for an hour while the customer remained outside the unit.

"The company shall not comment on this case publicly since we have referred this case to the police and other authorities for investigation."

They also "categorically denied” all the customer's allegations against them.

The woman, it seems, left a negative review on the clinic's Google page, claiming that the doctor who performed the procedure on her was unprofessional.