 YouTuber Dee Kosh jailed 32 weeks for sexual offences against young people, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

YouTuber Dee Kosh jailed 32 weeks for sexual offences against young people

YouTuber Dee Kosh jailed 32 weeks for sexual offences against young people
YouTuber Darryl Ian Koshy, better known as Dee Kosh arriving at the State Courts, on Aug 3 2022.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Samuel Devaraj
Aug 05, 2022 09:19 am

YouTuber Darryl Ian Koshy, who committed various sexual offences, including offering cash to a boy below 18 for sexual services, was jailed for 32 weeks on Friday (Aug 5).

Better known as Dee Kosh, the 33-year-old will begin serving his sentence on Friday.

Koshy had pleaded guilty in May to one charge of offering cash to a minor for sexual services.

And to another charge under the Children and Young Persons Act for the attempted sexual exploitation of a young person.

He had also pleaded guilty to a charge under the Films Act after filming himself in 2016 or 2017 engaging in sex acts with a man aged between 23 and 25.

Four other charges were taken into consideration during his sentencing.

Ryan Tan Shern (left) and Malcolm Chung Wai Kiat were each handed a corruption charge.
Singapore

Two men charged over fixing E-sports match in tournament

Related Stories

S'pore Prison Service rebuts claim by death row inmate's sister that filing of court application was blocked

$4k fine for woman who scratched and kicked police officers, pushed taxi driver

One FM 91.3 DJ Shaun Tupaz fined $4,000, banned from driving for 30 months for drink driving

On Wednesday (Aug 3),Deputy Public Prosecutor Lim Ying Min had sought a sentence of five to eight months' jail, saying Koshy's offences were highly premeditated as he had deliberately and persistently sought out minors.

She said Koshy had used and capitalised on his status as a radio presenter and influencer to lure his victims.

Koshy's lawyer Johannes Hadi had argued for his client to get a sentence of two-and-a-half months' jail, highlighting his client's remorse with low prospects of re-offending.

For offering cash to a youngster below 18 in exchange for sexual services, Koshy could have been jailed for up to two years and fined.

For the attempted sexual exploitation of a young person, he could have been jailed for up to five years, fined up to $10,000, or both under the Children and Young Persons Act.

More On This Topic
YouTuber Dee Kosh's sexual offences highly premeditated, says DPP
YouTuber Dee Kosh convicted of offering cash to boy for sexual services

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

COURT & CRIME