SingPost Singapore CEO Shahrin Abdol Salam resigns

The chief executive for Singapore Post’s local operations, Mr Shahrin Abdol Salam, has resigned, The Straits Times has learnt.

A SingPost spokesman confirmed with ST that Mr Shahrin has resigned “to pursue opportunities outside the company”.

She added that a transition timeline is being worked out with SingPost’s group chief operating officer Neo Su Yin.

Ms Neo, who was recently appointed to her post following the termination of top executives at SingPost, will assume additional responsibility as Singapore CEO following Mr Shahrin’s departure.

“Su Yin is familiar with the Singapore business unit having run the business from November 2021 till May 2024,” said the spokesman.

“We thank Shahrin for his contribution to SingPost during his time and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Mr Shahrin’s departure comes at a time of significant leadership upheaval within SingPost, following the recent terminations of former group CEO Vincent Phang, group chief financial officer Vincent Yik, and chief of the international business unit Li Yu.

The trio were fired over their handling of internal investigations following a whistle-blower’s report in 2024.

ST understands that Mr Shahrin’s resignation, which came on the morning of Feb 3, is not linked to that incident.

The whistle-blower’s report, which related to SingPost’s non-regulated international e-commerce logistics parcels business, had led to an internal investigation.

SingPost had found that three managers in the international business unit had committed serious breaches of the company’s code of conduct by manually updating the “delivery failure” status for parcels without supporting documents or actual delivery attempts.

The controversy resulted in the dismissal of Mr Phang, Mr Yik, and Mr Yu in December 2024, all of whom are currently contesting their terminations.

On Jan 22, 2025, SingPost appointed Mr Isaac Mah as the new group CFO. Mr Mah was previously CFO of SingPost’s Australia business, Freight Management Holdings.

Before joining SingPost on May 1, 2024, Mr Shahrin held pivotal roles as both managing director of SMRT’s Thomson-East Coast Line and the senior vice-president of strategic relations at SMRT Corporation.

According to his profile on the SingPost website, Mr Shahrin has more than 25 years of experience in areas including managing operations, strategic planning and asset management, among others.

He is also an active grassroots leader in West Coast GRC, and was awarded the Pingat Bakti Masyarakat (Public Service Medal) in 2019.

As at 2.45pm, shares of SingPost were trading at 56 cents.