1MDB trial adjourned as Najib Razak has diarrhoea

The 1MDB corruption trial involving Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak was cut short on April 2.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib told High Court's Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah that Najib had complained about having diarrhoea, Malaysian media reported.

Accompanying prison doctor Hafiz Hozni told the court that the 70-year-old said during recess that he had gone to the toilet three times.

“I have examined him and given him some medication. He is dehydrated and suffering from fatigue,” said Dr Hafiz, adding that Najib would be unfit for trial the rest of the day as the medicine would make him drowsy.

The doctor also requested that Najib be exempted from the hearing on the following day but the got turned down.

“I am only allowing the trial to be cut short today. He needs to be in court tomorrow,” said Justice Sequerah.

The former premier faces 25 charges of money laundering and abuse of power over alleged 1MDB funds in his AmBank accounts.