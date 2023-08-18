7 injured after platform collapses during performance at Germany’s biggest theme park

The collapse sent the performers tumbling in the air before plunging 7.6m down into the water.

Seven people were injured during a performance show at Germany’s biggest theme park on Monday afternoon.

On that day, acrobats were performing a pirate show in front of visitors at Europa-Park, when the mobile pool cracked.

This caused the diving platforms attached to the pool to collapsed, according to news reports.

The collapse sent the performers tumbling in the air before plunging 7.6m down into the water.

Water from the pool flowed into the lake of the Atlantica SuperSplash water ride which is located next to the tower jump, said European news outlet The Local in a report on Tuesday.

Five performers and two visitors were injured, said the police, adding that three of the performers were taken to a hospital for checks.

A spokesman from Europa-Park said the theme park opened as normal the next day and all of its rides are back in service, said The Local.

Local police were not able to say how the injured performers were doing on Tuesday. Police are still investigating the cause of the incident, said the report.

In June, a large fire broke out at the theme park and promoted an evacuation. No visitors were harmed, and two firefighters were slightly injured in the incident.

The theme park, in the German town of Rust near the Swiss and French borders, is a popular tourist attraction. It is the second most popular theme park in Europe, after Disneyland Paris.

In 2022, Europa-Park drew more than six million visitors, mostly from Germany, France and Switzerland.